Metro: Last Light Complete Edition And free on Steam. It will be until May 25, 2023. At the same time, the entire series was put on offer and you can now make it your own for just a few euros. As this is one of the best first-person shooter series in recent years, we strongly advise you to give it a little thought.

The reason for the gift is known – the 10th anniversary of the game. To specify that it is the smooth version, not the Redux one

Metro: Last Light Complete Edition on Steam

To buy the entire series at a discount, go to This Page.

As easily conceivable, currently Metro: Last Light Complete Edition is experiencing its maximum peak of players on Steam, which at the time of writing this news is almost 35,000, as reported by SteamDB.

Currently 4A Games, the Metro development studio, should be working on the new chapter of the series, even if nothing has been known about it yet given the difficulties it is experiencing due to the War in Ukraine. Who knows if it will not be shown in the coming months.