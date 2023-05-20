Subway: Last Light will be available to download for free at Steam for a week from later today. The offer, which will begin at 11 am Mexico City time, coincides with the tenth anniversary of 4A Games’ post-apocalyptic shooter.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Subway: Last Lightthe original complete edition of the game from 2013 will be available for free from May 18 to 25,” he said.

The sequel to Last Light, Subway Exodusit was first released in 2019, and an improved version came to PS5>X/S-series and pc in 2021. 4A confirmed in November 2020 that the next game in the franchise Meter was being developed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and pcand that he planned to add multiplayer to the franchise.

While they are interested in introducing an online component to the game, 4A reassured fans that they remained committed to the single player experiences the series is known for.

“First, we are committed to delivering a great story-driven single player experience; That’s what the series is based on. Meter“, said. “As a studio, we want to constantly improve ourselves to create bigger and better games, but we also listen to what fans are saying and know what’s important to you. We take our responsibility to the franchise seriously and we believe you will be excited about our plans for the next chapter.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Look, at least the first two games of Meter they have a knack, plus the first one that is quite repetitive, but… free?! It is sure that you will enjoy it, run to download it.