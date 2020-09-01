All preparations of Delhi Metro completed Delhi Metro is ready to run from 7 September. DMRC has completed all preparations. Once the center issues the SOP, then the Delhi government will also issue guidelines. Entry points of metro stations will be limited. Social distancing has to be followed. Sanitizer will be available everywhere. The seating arrangement will be for a distance of 1 meter. Routine sanitization will take place.

Noida Metro tightens According to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) managing director Ritu Maheshwari, services will start on the Aqua line from September 7. The line connects Noida to Greater Noida. All the guidelines of the center will be followed in the metro.

Metro is also running in Lucknow Lucknow Metro will start running from 7 September. According to Kumar Keshav, managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, metro trains and stations will be sanitized every night. Commonly touched places will be sanitized several times. The temperature of each will be tested.

Kolkata Metro ready in ‘smart’ way Kolkata Metro has decided to focus on smart card recharging system. Posters have been provided to explain the method easily. Metro has also tied up with State Bank of India. There will also be a 10% bonus. Here also the Metro is starting from September 7 and the guidelines of the center will be followed.

Up to 30 restrictions on metro in Maharashtra All metro services in Maharashtra will remain closed till 30 September. It also means that Mumbai’s only metro line (Versova-Ghatkopar) will not run. Apart from this, Nagpur Metro Rail will also be closed.

Bengaluru Metro will issue guidelines after Center Bengaluru Metro is scheduled to start services as per the center’s instructions. After the Center’s SOP, BMRCL will release its guidelines. For now, timings will be limited. Permission to sit for only 300 passengers in 6 coaches can be given. Stopping time on the platform can be increased. Only three passengers will get entry in elevators. 1 meter distance should be kept between the passengers at all times.

The state government will decide in Chennai and Jaipur Jaipur and Chennai Metro ready to run. The Center has also given the green signal but the state governments have not decided yet.

Decision on Hyderabad Metro not yet There is no final decision on whether the Hyderabad Metro will run or not. The metro, which has been closed for the last 160 days, is estimated to have a loss of Rs 260 crore. Chandrasekhar Rao of CM can decide on this. Now buy a car or wait for Diwali bumpers discounts, every answer will be found here

The permission has been received from the Central Government to start Metro services across the country from 7 September. The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated in the Unlocked 4 guidelines to issue a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on it. Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri will hold discussions with the managing directors of all metro corporations today. Subsequently, the Central Government may issue SOPs. Many states have long wanted to start Metro services, of which Delhi is the main one. Here Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that there is a lot of damage due to not running the metro. Now after the Center gave the green signal, many states have completed preparations. At the same time, some are still confused whether to run the metro between the corona virus or not. Let us know what is the situation regarding the introduction of Metro services in the country.