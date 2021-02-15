Metro Exodus developer 4A Games has announced a PC Enhanced Edition of its first-person shooter. As with the versions coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, this updated PC edition will be offered as a free upgrade.

“We have built an all-new Fully Ray Traced Lighting Pipeline that brings a number of optimizations, upgrades, and new features to the Ray Traced Global Illumination and Emissive Lighting that we pioneered with the original release of Metro Exodus, as well as an upgraded implementation of our powerful Temporal Reconstruction technology to further boost resolution, visual detail and performance, “4A Games wrote in a blog post on the new versions.

“And we’ve pushed these enhancements to the limit to take advantage of the latest Ray Tracing capable GPU hardware from Nvidia and AMD, to create the ultimate version for our PC enthusiast fans.”

On consoles, Metro Exodus will run with ray-tracing at 60FPS. It’ll hit 4K on PS5 and Series X and “target” 1080p on Series S. You will be able to adjust the game’s FOV, and there will be haptic feedback on the PS5 DualSense controller.

There’s no release date still for these console editions, though they remain free upgrades. The Xbox version of the game will be released via Smart Delivery.

A table listing all of the many visual upgrades coming with the new console and PC Enhanced Edition versions of the game shows only two differences on PC: “advanced ray traced reflections” and DLSS 2.0 support.

Meanwhile, a Mac version of Metro Exodus will arrive via the Apple Store, Steam and Epic Games Store in March. A Linux version will launch via Steam later in the year.