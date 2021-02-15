It’s official, Deep Silver and 4A Games have announced Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, a special version of the game that we had the opportunity to enjoy in February 2019, and that ended up becoming, in many respects, a technological benchmark for its great technical invoice.

I was lucky enough to enjoy the original version on PC, first with an RTX 2080 Super, and then I revisited their main stages to see the potential of the RTX 3080, and the truth is that the ray tracing applied to global lighting is just fantastic. However, its cost in terms of performance is very high, something perfectly understandable, since it is one of the most demanding executions of this technology.

NVIDIA collaborated with 4A Games to introduce the DLSS technology in Metro Exodus, but the result was not good, as it ended blurring the image too much and it produced, in fact, important failures in the representation of distant effects, such as reflections, and also in lighting (the fire of the lighter, for example).

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition: an update with DLSS 2.0 and improved ray tracing

Taking advantage of the arrival of the new generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S, Deep Silver and 4A Games have given a major facelift to the original game, and have introduced a set of improvements that make it, without a doubt, a one of the most interesting reissues of the moment.

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition supports DLSS 2.0, an intelligent image reconstruction technology that can double the performance without having to make sacrifices in terms of graphic quality. It also integrates ray tracing, but this is no longer limited to global illumination, but it also extends to reflections. Ray tracing in this release will be compatible with both AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards and NVIDIA’s RTX 20 series and 30 series graphics cards.

We still do not know the minimum requirements of Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, but from what 4A Games has commented, we are not facing a simple patched edition of the original game, but rather a much deeper review that we can run independently if we already have the original. To move it, we will need a fairly powerful graphics card, although it will be interesting to see how the different current graphics cards scale.

Will I have to buy Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition if I already have the original on PC?

Well I have good news: no, you will not have to buy it, this update it will be totally free for PC users who already own the original game. Nice work from Deep Silver and 4A Games, who have not been carried away by greed and have thought about the users.

As we have said in the previous paragraph, although it will come as a free update if we already have the original, it will have a standalone executable, that is, we will not be able to execute the original one and activate the new settings in the configuration, but we will have to enter the new executable.

We do not know what launch price will be Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, but we do know that it will be available starting this spring.

And what about the improved version for PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S?

I also have good news for you. This version will also come for free to all those who bought, at the time, the original game. This means that if you have Metro Exodus on PS4 or Xbox One, You can play the improved version for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S.

However, the version for next-gen consoles will be more technically limited, as it will not have DLSS 2.0 support (normal, as it is exclusive to NVIDIA), and it will also not have ray tracing applied to reflections. Said technology will be limited to lighting, something that, deep down, is not bad news, since that is the most interesting implementation for a game like Metro Exodus.

According to 4A Games, Metro Exodus Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will take advantage of the SSD of the new generation consoles, as well as the new technologies of these applied to the sound and the control system. It will be interesting to see the pressure-pumping effect applied to the Tikhar on the PS5’s DualSense.

The Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition version will be playable in different resolutions, including the classic 1080p, 1440p and 4K. The version for PS5 and Xbox Series X will work on 4K and 60 FPS, while the Xbox Series S version will work at 1080p, although they have not specified the rate of frames per second of this latest version, because they say that “they are still optimizing”. Yes, Xbox Series S will also offer global ray-traced lighting.