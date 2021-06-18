Having fulfilled Metro: Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, now 4A Games wants to revolutionize the console version of its survival shooter. Ideas? Full ray tracing lighting, high resolution and frame rate, and all DLC included. This is Metro Exodus Complete Edition.

It is clear that graphics are not everything, but there are some games that you always have in mind when you buy a new graphics card and want to give it a try. A few years ago that game was Crysis, by the time Nvidia’s RTX 3000 cards arrived it was Remedy’s Control, the ideal testing tool for the game. ray tracing and DLSS. Personally, I’m not a big fan of individual campaigns in general, but last month I was trying Metro: Exodus PC Enhanced Edition because it had made it to my Steam library for free, as a standalone update from the original, I figured it would be a good way to test my team — an excuse just as valid as any other to try out a pending game — and I was very surprised by the result.

For the more clueless, this was a standalone version and it would become the first triple A to order a GPU focused on ray tracing as part of its minimum requirements. With forgiveness for the other improvements it includes, which our colleague Carlos Gallego spoke about in his analysis of Metro Exodus PC Enhanced, this technology that you probably recognize by its English name “raytracing” is an effort to simulate the behavior of light in the real world: rays projected from light sources that bounce off some objects and hit other surfaces, carrying with them information on the color of those objects they have passed through. It is actually quite a bit more complex, but it has many applications: global illumination, diffuse light and reflections, for example.

I think the last adventure of Artyom and his team of Spartans It is a wonderful framework to explore these graphical enhancements because it offers scenarios in dark tunnels, on the surface, many wooden surfaces to contrast with ceramic and metal, many light sources at different levels like bonfires, flamethrowers or Molotov cocktails, that kind of thing. . The fact is that now, 4A Games and Deep Silver have brought these improvements to the new generation consoles, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. Of course, if you have the original game, you just have to download this new version at no additional cost, and if this is not the case then you can get Metro Exodus Complete Edition, which includes the base game with its DLC and all graphical improvements. The question is, is it worth doing? That depends on you, but what I have seen of the game has seemed like an achievement.

Squeezing console hardware

Like many other games that offer intergenerational improvements, the ninth-generation version of Metro: Exodus pursues an improvement in resolution, fluidity and also shorter loading times to take advantage of the read speed of the SSD incorporated in all these consoles. None of this is a lie, but it does not represent the whole truth either because 4A Games’ ambitions go much further. Still, it’s worth a review: both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 pursue a 4K resolution and 60 FPS, Meanwhile in Xbox Series S pixel count drops to 1080p. Saving that detail, Microsoft’s “younger sister” has the rest of the features present in the most powerful versions of the new generation consoles. In addition, a toolbar appears field of view (FOV) for those who prefer to have a broader perspective of the stage or find the original preset too claustrophobic.

Metro: Exodus for One and PS 4 corresponds to the medium PC preset, and XSX and PS5 to very highIn an exercise of total transparency, 4A Games showed 3DJuegos and other media outlets a comparison table where they could see how the graphics for Metro: Exodus for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 corresponded to the “medium” preset of the PC version, while that XSX and PS5 bet on the “very high” setting. Willing to make a comparison, I examine the PC version and find that, in reality, there is no such option: the game scales between “low, medium, high and ultra” in its original release, to which we add the option “extreme” in the PC Enhanced version. I assume that the game actually runs in an “ultra” configuration on the new Microsoft and Sony consoles. It also does it with 4K textures to accompany the native resolution of the program.

There are also some characteristics of each console, on the other hand. For example, PS5 players will be able to take advantage of haptic feedback from the DualSense controller and it also features three-dimensional audio, which means that when playing games you should be able to precisely locate the source of each sound even if you are not looking directly at it in the game world. We also have a similar spatial sound feature on Xbox, along with the ever-useful system Smart Delivery, which allows you to run the best version of each game available for your console. So if you have an Xbox Series S and later buy an Xbox Series X, then you can enjoy the higher version without going through the box again.

Ray tracing: a wise decision?

It seems almost a miracle, but both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are capable of supporting almost all forms of ray tracing in Metro: Exodus: global illumination and diffused light. What remains is the reflections, which remain only in the PC Enhanced Edition environment. In other words, this updated version of the game removes all “fake” light sources and old techniques to rely solely on one natural behavior for lighting. The result, of course, is much more realistic: all the elements that project light (lamps, torches, mushrooms and more) now contribute to the formation of dynamic shadows with more believable colors. Those spaces where light does not reach are darker, but the surfaces allow the light to bounce between them. When the original font has a characteristic color, it also carries over around it.

On the other hand, the diffusion of light contributes to the shades appear smoother or more solid depending on the obstacles in your way. It is a type of reactive, enveloping and dynamic light. Altogether, the game almost looks like one of those technical demos that we are so excited about. Rather, the question is whether more realistic equals better. And while it is indisputable that the result of Metro: Exodus Complete Edition on consoles looks incredibly good, on the aesthetic issue there are legitimately disparate opinions. Considering the comparative videos between the native and enhanced versions of PC, it is clear that the original version is darker, almost terrifying at times, with less realistic effects but thoughtfully created to be as dramatic as possible. So I wouldn’t blame anyone who preferred the original Metro: Exodus, although the graphics in this improved version are so good that it’s worth giving it a shot at the very least.

By implementing ray tracing some scenes look better and others lose dramaBut I leave my opinion for whoever wants to read it: I think raytracing is the way to go for this kind of blockbuster, but in the specific case of Metro Exodus it is complicated because the game was designed without this technology in mind. In the world of video game development, and even more so in linear triple A’s like this one, each light source has to be measured to the millimeter to fit a series of artistic needs. As an artist or technician, one can assess on the fly when the game looks good and leave it as is, but by implementing something so transformative like ray tracing afterwards inevitably results in scenes that look better and others that don’t convey as much drama or personality as before. Something similar happened to the remastering of Crysis and left a bittersweet taste, this time it seems that everything fits better, but you must bear in mind that the feeling of weight, that dark and pessimistic world where everything is hostile, has been sacrificed (in part at least) in favor of realism. That said, there are parts that have also gained a lot of personality thanks to the new lighting.

As a reminder, being a game that bears the tag “Complete Edition” it is evident that Deep Silver has also included in the pack the two DLC Metro: Exodus. We talked about The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story, both with support for this new lighting system, of course. You can take the first as a good aperitif, being aware that the second is practically a second campaign with a very narrative level. And what comes after that? We players have to wait, but at least we can do it calmly: the 4A Engine it is now made in such a way that your managers will be able to achieve better results with the same amount of time, or even less. It only remains to see what they will be capable of in the future.