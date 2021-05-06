Metro Exodus, the acclaimed third installment in developer 4A Games horror-tinged first-person shooter series, will be making its way to Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 on 18th June.

Exodus once again catapults players into a post-apocalyptic Russia – a predominantly subterranean world of survival inspired by the novels of celebrated author Dmitry Glukhovsky – this time adding open-ended overground sandbox environments to complement the series’ traditionally linear slaying and scavenging. Eurogamer liked it a lot when it came to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019, slapping it with a Recommended badge and calling it “an atmospheric, characterful voyage across a ruined Russia.”

4A Games has just released a much-enhanced version of Metro Exodus for PC – one with enough cutting-edge bells and whistles that a ray tracing capable graphics card is mandatory – and the studio’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S editions also promise to deliver a remarkable upgrade over the previous-generation originals.

Metro Exodus Enhanced – Uncovered.

Ray tracing (and ray traced emissive lighting) is in, for instance, as is support for 60fps at 4K – although it’s worth noting that resolution is capped at 1080p on Xbox Series S.

4A also promises field of view options and a number of platform specific features – including haptic support for PlayStation 5’s Dual Sense controller as well as spatial audio and controller latency improvements on Xbox.

Players that already own a copy of Metro Exodus on Xbox One or PS4 can upgrade to this enhanced version for free, but 4A is also launching a new Complete Edition physical release, which includes the base game and its two expansions: Sam’s Story and The Two Colonels.

Both the free upgrade and Complete Edition launch for Xbox Series X / S and PS5 on 18th June.