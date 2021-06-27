We’ve already thoroughly analyzed Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition on PC and were really impressed with its excellent ray tracing (but we shouldn’t be too surprised as 4A Games’ new engine is built from the ground up with hardware-accelerated RT as its foundation. ). But at the time we were not able to answer the question of how this experience could be translated on the next generation consoles. Is there enough power to deliver full-blown ray tracing while ensuring stable 60fps gameplay? We have now had the chance to test the game on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the results have been excellent.

The comparisons with the last-gen versions are definitely valid and if we consider the Xbox One X as the best of that group, the new game appears decidedly transformed. The next-gen versions get double the frame-rate (on last-gen the game ran with a limit of 30fps), but it’s the transition to RT rendering that makes the big difference. The rasterized global lighting of the last-gen versions was good, but ray tracing takes the game to a new level of graphical fidelity. All the old-fashioned lights are removed and replaced by a ray tracing alternative that works much better.

Lights from the sun and moon, or from light-emitting objects, are ray-traced and provide each scene with carefully calculated bounce lights. The original PC game with RT provided a single bounce light while the Enhanced version handles potentially infinite bounce lights, even on consoles. They are calculated time after time. As a result, the canonical screen-space-ambient occlucion (SSAO) technique is unnecessary. And it’s much easier to demonstrate it with videos than to explain it in words, so watch the attached video below to appreciate how this technology works.

Here you go. Everything you need to know about Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition on consoles, tested on Xbox Series X and Series S.

Ray tracing also plays a role in Metro Exodus reflections, but don’t get confused with mirror RT reflections seen for example in Ratchet and Clank on PS5 or the PC version of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition with RT maxed out. The standard technique is that of screen-space refleflections, which actually takes the rendered scene and maps that data onto the reflective surfaces. The problem behind this technique is that it is unable to show reflective things that do not appear on the screen, or that are hidden (for example) from the weapon’s view. Cubemap approximations – static samples of the scene – are mapped to these areas without the sceen-space data to help preserve the effect, yielding variable results. The Enhanced version on PC retains SSRs, but uses ray tracing to fill in those gaps. An accurate but costly solution from the point of view of resources. The console version, on the other hand, also retains the SSRs but uses global illumination data to fill in the missing image data. Of course, the PC version looks better, but the next-gen console version offers a more natural look than the last-gen version.

Given all this, when you compare the game side by side with the old one, the graphical improvement appears decidedly clear. Realism goes to a whole other level, so much so that the new global lighting elevates the look of the game to the next-gen. However, as expected, there are differences between the PC version and those for the new consoles. Whether it’s AMD RDNA2 or GeForce RTX GPUs, there are more resources available on PC for RT features, and Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 provides a big boost to frame-rate. The most basic optimization is to use the ‘normal’ RT preset, which essentially calculates all RT effects at a quarter of the internal resolution.

From the point of view of the comparison of the general settings with the PC version, on the console the tessellation is totally missing, the degree one of the VRS solution is raised to a maximum of 4x, while the RT reflections are equivalent to those of the ‘off’ preset of the PC version. In the other parameters, 4A Games tried to mix the medium, high and ultra presets. Dynamic resolution is constantly in action, with a window between 1080p and 2160 on Series X, even though the highest value we found is 1728p. We haven’t had a chance to make any comparisons with the PS5 version yet, but we expect the results to be similar between the two flagship consoles. Obviously the Series S is on another step from this point of view. Many developers, including big hitters like id Software, are reluctant to use the RT features on Microsoft’s entry level console, but 4A Games doesn’t follow suit, having based its technology entirely on ray traced rendering.

Series S still targets 60fps, but resolution drops dramatically, showing many more artifacts and graininess with the RT global lighting solution. Here the target resolution is 1080p and as in the other versions dynamic resolution and temporal reconstruction are involved, which accumulate data from previous frames to increase the quality of the current frame. Even if the target is 1080p, it feels like the console rarely reaches it, more frequently settling on the value of 864p or even below it, depending on the scenes. At the absolute heaviest points of the game, such as in the Taiga level, the game tries to build from 512p, but even with these heavy tradeoffs and in static images, image quality suffers a lot. When the VRS is in action, the squares at low resolution are clearly visible, partly due to the grade 1 implementation of the RT.

Our analysis of the excellent PC version of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition. Experience at its highest level.

The most visible difference in settings compared to Series X is the render distance of objects such as grass and rocks, which is much lower and causes more frequent and noticeable pop-in. So the Series S version makes several compromises which, however, make sense given the GPU power at its disposal. And they make even more sense as the lens is 60fps with ray traced global illumination. This makes the Series S version pleasant, despite not being exactly clean and crisp. That said, a 30fps quality mode would have been useful, although lowering the refresh rate would have affected the implementation of the global lighting system, which relies on accumulating data over time.

So we wonder if 4A Games’ ambitious 60fps bet paid off. The answer is broadly yes, albeit with tricks: since the game makes extensive use of dynamic resolution, there may be situations in which the minimum values ​​of 1080p and 512p, respectively for Series X and Series S, are not enough. causing loss of performance. Fortunately, these situations happen infrequently, mostly when there is a lot of moving screen stuff.

Ultimately, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is a success on consoles and, more importantly, it is the first triple-A game to modify its game engine based on the RT. The new game looks much better than the last-gen version: the frame-rate doubles, and although there are several downgrades and cuts compared to the PC version, it makes a great impression thanks to the exceptional new lighting system. If you had asked us two years ago if it would be possible to see a game with an ambitious RT GI system and running at 60fps on consoles, we would probably have responded negatively, but 4A Games has pleasantly denied us. We will be returning to this game soon by taking a look at the PS5 version.