Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is also available starting today on PS5 is Xbox Series X | S, as the spectacular confirms trailer launch published by 4A Games.

Launched on PC in May, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition introduces a whole host of technical improvements over the original edition, which on next-gen consoles translates into resolution, frame rate and enhanced effects.

The highly anticipated next-generation update for owners of Xbox Series X | S e PlayStation 5 has finally arrived.

With the addition of the ray tracing, including the implementation of ray traced emissive lighting, field of view, higher framerate and resolution options, along with the use of hardware features such as haptic feedback for PlayStation 5 users and spatial audio on Xbox.

This update will be free for all owners of Metro Exodus on Xbox One or PS4 (both on disc and in digital format). Plus, for budding Spartans who haven’t yet explored the world of Metro, the Metro Exodus Complete Edition is now available in physical format on Xbox One | Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Discover the beauty, horrors and history of Metro like never before on consoles.