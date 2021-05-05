The Humble Choice bundle for May is now live with Metro Exodus as the headline game – including the option for a free upgrade to the Enhanced Edition when it launches on 6th May.

Digital Foundry has already gone hands-on with this ?? simply brilliant ?? update which demands ray tracing capable graphics hardware to play. As the first triple-A game to make this demand it’s a strong showcase for the tech so if you want to see the results and don’t own a copy yet here’s a cheap way to do so.

If you aren’t aware, Humble Choice is a rolling subscription service that gives you a number of PC games to keep each month as part of your membership. If you’re a new subscriber, you can get the latest bundle with all 12 games for a discounted introductory price of just £ 8.61 per month.

From there, you can either choose to keep your subscription rolling for the next 12 months at that price and get a new batch of games every 30 days, or cancel and keep everything you’ve snagged so far. While you have an active membership, you also get access to loads of games in the Humble Trove and a 20 percent discount at the Humble Store as perks.

Now, Metro Exodus is clearly an excellent and timely inclusion, but there are also 11 other games you get in the May bundle with a combined value of over £ 200 that are well worth a look.

Other standouts include top-down action-RPG spin-off Darksiders Genesis, spooky sci-fi RPG Hellpoint and the chaotic dystopian cooking sim Cook, Serve, Delicious 3. Yep, I’m all in on the latter. Meanwhile, Family Man looks like the indie Breaking Bad sim you’ve always dreamed of too.

Here’s the full list of games in the May Humble Choice bundle:

Metro Exodus

Darksiders genesis

Hellpoint

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3

Levelhead

Fury Unleashed

Size Matters

Morkredd

Relicta

Retimed

Vane

Family man

You’ll be able to get this bundle for about the next thirty days. After that, a new collection of games will swap in. Meanwhile, the discounted price for new subscribers will only be available until 1st June.

Fancy more offers on games, tech and so much more directly into your eyeballs? You should give Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter for that, plus all the latest on the upcoming wave of PS5 stock that’s due over the next two weeks.