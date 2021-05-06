The acclaimed shooter from 4A Games had been on everyone’s lips for quite some time with its definitive edition, which would come with important improvements for next-generation consoles. Today, it has been confirmed that Metro Exodus Complete Edition already has a release date on Xbox Series X | S, being able to enjoy it from the June 18 of this year.

Through the twitter account of the video game, the news was made official with its release date and a trailer that shows us the best of the title, along with the improvements that will have at a technical level in Xbox Series X | S. The images look really impressive, with a noticeable aesthetic and lighting change.

Metro Exodus Complete Edition Coming June 18 to Xbox Series X | S

The complete edition it will have all the DLC of the original title, along with major improvements for next-gen consoles. These include 4K resolution at 60 fps (on Xbox Series S it will run in 1080p at 60 fps), Ray Tracing, improved options in the field of view, spatial audio and latency improvements, considerable reduction in load times thanks to SSDs and fully optimized textures for 4K.

Now we just have to wait for the release date so that we can once again enjoy Metro Exodus Complete Edition, a title as attractive as it is challenging. Considering all the new visual features it will have, it will surely be a more than enjoyable game.

Metro Exodus Spartan Logo – Wallet With this purse in Spartan design, your civilization will be the great collapse of our civilization.

The wallet has a compartment for bills, a compartment for coins, eight compartments for cards and a compartment for a window.

Manufactured by Gaya Entertainment.

Last updated on 2021-05-06. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.