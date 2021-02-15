It has been two years since the launch of Metro Exodus, the last installment of the post-apocalyptic franchise set in a hypothetical Russia, based on the novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky. However, the study 4A Games and the publisher Deep Silver have surprised today with the news of a new version of Metro Exodus, optimized for the next generation consoles and PC.
The enhanced edition of Metro Exodus will have all the possibilities offered by new technologies, including Ray Tracing, a 4K resolution (except for xbox S series, at 1080p) and a stable 60 fps. In addition, loading times will be considerably reduced, the audio will be much more immersive, new functions will be added to adapt the field of vision and on Xbox the latency between when we press a button and the system reacts will be reduced.
Metro Exodus launches its second and final expansion, Sam’s Story
However, the PC and console versions will not be identical since the most powerful computers will be able to enjoy several exclusive functionalities that we will not see on consoles. This PC version will be called Metro Enhanced Edition, and will feature advanced Ray Tracing techniques and support for DLSS 2.0. that ‘will deliver more accurate image detail and increase frame rate and resolution.
Metro Exodus coming this spring to Xbox Series X with Ray Tracing, 4K and 60 fps
Both the original game and the DLC belonging to Metro Exodus will be fully optimized and will be released for Xbox Series X / S, Ps5 and PC. The update for those who have the video game will be completely free and Smart Delivery will work normally on Xbox. For the rest of the users, the work of 4A Games will come out at a standard launch price. The Metro Exodus reissue does not have an official release date for now, although the creators claim it will arrive “this spring.”
