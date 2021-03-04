The Union Association of Subway and Premetro Workers (AGTSyP – Metrodelegadxs) announced a strike in the subway line B from 00:00 this Thursday in protest against the Metrovías company, accusing it of “advancing in the disarmament of the health bubbles” and “putting thousands of workers at risk”.

In a statement, the metrodelegates warn that “the workers of line B have been denouncing the criminal attitude of the Metrovías company that, since the beginning of the pandemic, has been exposing workers and users to conditions that put health and life at risk from the Covid 19 “.

“Even in previous weeks sending workers from groups at risk to work when they are exempted by decree,” they accused. For this reason, at the beginning of February they made a strike in all subway and premetro lines.

Subway in Buenos Aires. Photo Luciano Thieberger.

“Now, when cases start to skyrocket, new strains circulate and new waves are approaching, try advance in the disarmament of health bubbles that the workers themselves have had to stand up to safeguard our lives, “they added.

For these reasons, the workers decided to “paralyze the service of line B from 0 am this Thursday.” They did not specify how long the force measure will last.

“We call on the company to review this attitude that puts thousands of workers at risk and to respect the protocols, regulations and decrees in force,” they said.

The work stoppages last month stemmed from an “illegal deduction made on the assets” of employees over 60 years of age. According to the union, Metrovías “forces” them to work when “they are exempt from the obligation to provide services because they are risk groups.”