Lines 1–Blue, 2–Green, 3–Red and 15–Silver are paralyzed; vehicle rotation is suspended

The subway strike in São Paulo entered its 2nd day this Friday (24.Mar.2023). Around 5:10 am, the São Paulo Metro informed that lines 1–Blue, 2–Green, 3–Red and 15–Silver are paralyzed. Lines 4–Yellow and 5–Lilac operate normally.

Here are the affected routes:



publicity / SP Metro Strike by subway workers in São Paulo affects lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver, indicated with arrows

CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) said, in note, that its 5 train lines operate normally on this Friday (24.mar). However, connections to the metro on lines 1–Blue, 2–Green and 3–Red are closed. The Express Line 10 service, which runs between Santo André and Tamanduateí stations, is also suspended due to integration with the subway.

Transfers to lines 4–Yellow and 8–Diamante operate normally at Luz and Barra Funda stations.

The City of São Paulo decided to maintain the suspension of the municipal rotation throughout the day. Circulation restrictions will apply only to trucks.

The mayor of the city, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), also decreed an optional point in public offices in the capital this Friday (24.mar). In noteCity Hall reported that essential activities, such as funeral services, health and social assistance units, municipal schools and urban security, will operate normally.

The conciliation hearing at the TRT-SP (Regional Labor Court of São Paulo) between the Metrô (Metropolitan Company) and the Subway Workers Union ended again without an agreement on the night of Thursday (23.Mar).

At the hearing, a proposal prepared by the MPT (Ministério Público do Trabalho), which included the payment of bonuses in the amount of R$ 2,500, per year, from 2020 to 2022, to each subway employee, was rejected by the company.

The company reaffirmed that it would only open negotiations if the employees, on strike since the morning of this Thursday (March 23), returned to work. Without a new proposal, the workers’ union stated that employees would hardly lift the strike.