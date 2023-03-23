Company requests immediate feedback from 100% of employees; stoppage affects Blue, Red, Green and Silver lines

The São Paulo Metro agreed to release the turnstiles at the stations during the subway strike on the morning of this Thursday (23.Mar.2023). The proposal was presented by the union of São Paulo subway workers as an alternative to the stoppage.



in note disclosed on social networks, however, the company said that free entry will be put into practice subject to the immediate return of 100% of employees. the stoppages affect the Blue, Green, Red and Silver lines. The Yellow and Lilac lines operate normally. The City Hall of São Paulo suspended the rotation of vehicles scheduled for the day.

On Twitter, the Union of Subway Workers of São Paulo published a video “challenging” the state governor, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), to release the turnstiles.

Subway companies challenge the State government and the Subway: FREE CATRACA! pic.twitter.com/F9ydQF1y3a — Subway workers from SP (@Metroviarios_SP) March 23, 2023

The category charges the payment of allowances, new hires and the revocation of dismissals carried out in 2019. Metrô claims to have had financial difficulties in the covid-19 pandemic and that it is unable to fulfill the demands at the moment.

Read the note published by Metrô de São Paulo about the release of turnstiles:

The subway strike in São Paulo affects the Blue, Green, Red and Silver lines. See the image below of the routes affected by the strike, indicated with arrows:

JUSTICE AGREED TO RELEASE RATCHES

Earlier this Thursday (March 23), the TRT had rejected an injunction, at the request of the Metro, to set a minimum number of trains to operate in the event of a strike. The decision accepted the release of turnstiles, a method proposed by the workers’ union to rule out the possibility of harm to the population.

“According to the rapporteur judge for the decision, Eliane Aparecida da Silva Pedroso, in this way there is no reduction in the offer of transport services to the community, contrary to what was proposed by the employers’ union. In the magistrate’s opinion, a strike is a nuisance and aims to mobilize society around the demands and needs of a community”, TRT said in a statement.