Metro, CPTM and Sabesp employees will go on unified strike on the 3rd

According to the Metro Workers’ Union, employees from Fundação Casa, health and education will participate; 9 lines must be affected

O Union of Subway Workers of São Paulo announced this Thursday (Nov 23, 2023) that it has joined the unified strike that will be held next Tuesday (Nov 28). The decision was taken at a general meeting on Wednesday night (Nov 22) and was supported by employees from the metro, CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos), Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo), Fundação Casa and the state’s education and health sectors.

The strike is motivated by the privatizations and outsourcing proposed by the state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and because of cuts in education. The auction for CPTM Line 7 – Rubi is scheduled for February 29, 2024 and the vote for the privatization of Sabesp could be held later this year at Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo). Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 2 MB).

The initiative will affect the operation of at least 9 lines on the São Paulo metro network, excluding only the lines operated by the private sector: Line 4 – Yellow and Line 5 – Lilac, both of the subway, and Line 8 – Diamante and Line 9 – Esmeralda, both from CPTM.

This is the 3rd strike by subway workers in 2023. On October 3, the category had the last general strike and had a surprise strike on October 12. The latter resulted in the dismissal of 5 Metro employees and 4 suspensions. The union also demands, with the strike, the reinstatement of these workers.

Metro workers launched a petition calling for the release of turnstiles on strike days, an initiative that had been vetoed by the state government during the last strike. They must still meet for a symbolic vote on the eve of the strike in front of the City Hall. Events are planned in front of Alesp and the Municipal Department of Education during the mobilization.