The service in line 3 of the Metro CDMX It was already restored after the withdrawal of a train with faults, reported the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), although users still report a lack of trains.

And it is that in the Guerrero station there was a smoke on the platform, which caused the eviction of the users, as well as the withdrawal of one of the units that provided service on the green line that goes from Green Indians a Universityin CDMX.

While the STC, through its Twitter account, only reported the removal of the unit, after normalizing the service, users assured on the same social network that one of the tires had burst, causing the station to be filled with smoke.

Likewise, the capital agency reports that the service has already been restored in its entirety, while some passengers claim to have been waiting for several minutes to get on a unit.

Meanwhile on Line 2

On the other hand, the STC reported the power cut in the line 2 of the CDMX Metro to rescue a dog at the station Cuitlahuacwhich would have escaped and gotten to the tracks.

Through Twitter, after announcing the restoration of the service, the CDMX Metro pointed out that a woman was carrying the dog outside the station, from whom she would have escaped and run into the interior of the platforms, being rescued after the area of ​​tracks by personnel. of the STC.

Later, the capital organization highlighted, the small breed dog was returned to its owner, who would have claimed it after the incident that forced the suspension of service for several minutes.