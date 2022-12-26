The Collective Transport System (STC) The Mexico City Metro announced that between January and December 2022 it prevented 108 attempts on their lives with the help of the program ‘Save Lives’with which he achieved deterrence and psychological containment.

“This year, psycho-emotional support was provided as part of the program’s actions that aim to induce desist from suicidal behavior through reflection and persuasion of the user,” he reported.

Said Metro comprehensive care program involves the participation of security personnel assigned to guarding and guarding the platforms, as well as transportation, user service and health personnel.

Since its creation in August 2016, it has provided care to 547 people at risk of committing suicide, who were detected on the arrival platforms of the trains with the intention of jumping onto the tracks, but were rescued in time.

“In the event that the person with an emotional crisis shows symptoms of suicidal ideation, the protocol for Action in Suicidal Act Risk Situations is immediately activated in the STC facilities and is linked with the program’s head psychologist to carry out the containment. emotional, as well as the notice to direct relatives to carry out their accompaniment ”, the organization specifies.

The ‘Save Lives’ program has direct collaboration with the Citizen Council for Safety and Fray Bernardino Alvarez Hospital with the purpose of offering psychological and psychiatric help from specialized services to those who present attitudes that threaten their physical integrity.