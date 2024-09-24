Deep Silver and Vertigo Games, within the framework of State Play, announced the release date of Metro Awakening for PlayStation VR2 and other virtual reality platforms. The game will be available on November 7, 2024.

This video game is a prequel to Metro 2033 from 4A Games, which is being released exclusively on VR-enabled systems. Pre-orders for this title are now open for both PS VR2 and Meta Quest and Steam VR.

In Metro Awakening The player takes on the role of Dr. Serdar, who embarks on a sad and heartbreaking journey through dark and gloomy tunnels while searching for his missing wife.

He must not only deal with what lurks in the darkness but also keep his sanity in a story of survival. According to the creators of this title, this will be the way to reveal how he became the legendary Khan.

Those who pre-order this game will receive an exclusive Field Medic pack. They will also save 10% when choosing to purchase the Deluxe Edition and will also receive 48 hours of early access.

However, in the latter case it should be noted that this applies only to PS VR2 and Steam VR. Regarding support for Meta, this applies to Meta Quest 2 + 3, while another of the platforms it is compatible with is Viveport, which will make its owners happy.

Although Metro Awakening It is not developed by A4 Games, like the other installments of the series, but it has a good team behind it. Vertigo Games has the support of Deep Silver, which publishes it, as well as the creator of the series.

We are referring to Dmitry Glukhovsky, the writer of the novels on which the saga is based. He is responsible for a story in which Dr. Serdar will face all the dangers for the woman he loves and which will lead him to be someone very different.

