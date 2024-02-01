Yesterday Deep Silver presented Metro Awakening VR, a new game that acts as a prequel to the series made specifically for PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2 and 3 and other virtual reality headsets. To avoid any misunderstanding on the matter, the publisher explained that it is a separate project to Metro 4whose work is continuing by the team of 4A Games.

As reported in yesterday's dedicated news, in fact, Metro Awakening VR is a game currently in production at the offices of Vertigo Games, a team that over the years has specialized in experiences created specifically for VR viewers, such as the excellent Arizona Sunshine 2.

“The development of the next chapter of the main Metro series continues separately at 4A Games“, reads the statement.