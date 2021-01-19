After #balancetonporc (report your pig, in Spanish), the French version of the #metoo movement against sexual assaults and sexual harassment, #metooinceste arrives in France. Hundreds of French men and women have broken years or decades of silence and have taken to social networks to publicly denounce that they too were victims of incest as children or adolescents in their family circle.

The feminist collective #NousToutes began using the hashtag #metooinceste last Saturday on social networks in a campaign against incest, after the publication of “La familia grande” (Seuil publishing house), the book by lawyer Camille Kouchner that has broken silence on this issue in France.

Kouchner, daughter of former French minister Bernard Kouchner, denounces in her book that her stepfather, the political scientist and former deputy Olivier Duhamel, sexually abused her twin brother when he was 14 years old. The abuses lasted about two years.

The book, which went on sale on January 7, has caused quite a stir in France, as it is about a well-known family of the French intellectual left.

“The big family” is a book about omertà in the face of incest and how difficult it is for victims to break that law of silence and report it because the aggressor belongs to the family. She took 30 years to do it. He felt guilty for having protected his stepfather with his silence and thus becoming his accomplice.

The hashgtag #metooinceste has caused an avalanche of testimonies on social networks in France: in two days there have been more than 80,000 messages shared with this tag and hundreds of complaints from victims.

In messages shared on Twitter, the victims explain the age at which the abuse began, the terrible experiences they suffered and point out what they want were their alleged aggressors in the family circle: parents, grandparents, uncles, cousins, brothers, step-parents or adoptive parents.

“He was 4 years old. A rapist grandfather, an accomplice uncle ”, Maëwane tells on Twitter. “I was 14 when my stepfather, who was also my sports coach, started. It lasted 10 years. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, at your disposal, “says Amélie, who defines her relationship with her stepfather as” slavery. ”

“He was 5 years old. He was a 39-year-old cousin. 32 years of traumatic amnesia, “says Mié Kohiyama, president of the MoiAussiAmnesie association, on this social network, along with a photo of her as a child and a drawing she made when she was little with the word” help. “

“It is difficult to talk about it, it is brave to talk about it,” said Brigitte Macron, wife of President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the TF1 television network. “The cover of silence must not be closed again,” said Adrian Taquet, French Secretary of State for Children and Families.

The case of Duhamel and #metooinceste have reopened the debate in France on the prescription of sexual abuse against minors, the age of consent and on the need to toughen the legislation to fight incest.

According to a study carried out by the Face à l’inceste association, one in ten French people claims to have been a victim of incest. 78% of the victims are women and 22% men.

These reports of incest cases in France come three years after the #metoo movement against sexual assault and sexual harassment. This movement emerged in October 2017 on social networks, in the wake of the Weinstein scandal, the accusations of sexual abuse by the American film producer Harvey Weinstein.