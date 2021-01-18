“I was 5. In one evening, my mother’s brother upset my candor and darkened the course of the rest of my life. In a second, I was 100 years old. “” I was between 11 and 14 years old. He was my brother. »« I was 6 years old and everything flew into an attic. “” You destroyed my life, you killed me. ” ” I was 5. Forty years of traumatic amnesia ”…

Silence bubble burst

All weekend long, it was impossible to avoid this word launched on Twitter: incest. Words by the thousands on social networks, even winning over Facebook, accompanied by a hashtag that no longer hides its name: #MeTooInceste. “The messages themselves remind me a lot of what happened during the #MeToo wave: ‘Me too was my father’, ‘me too was my uncle’, reacts the president of the association Facing incest, Isabelle Aubry. But it was not identified as incest. And there, it’s really a specific #MeToo. “ Is the bubble of silence around domestic sexual violence bursting?

Since the publication, on January 7, of Camille Kouchner’s book the Familia Grande, accusing his stepfather Olivier Duhamel – renowned constitutionalist and host of influential networks – of incest on his twin brother, the word taboo was invited on television sets. From now on, it invades the Web.

“The first thing characterizing incest is that we don’t want to see it, we don’t want to hear it”, resumes Isabelle Aubry, herself a victim and author of The first time I was 6 years old (2008), the reissue of which will appear on February 4. “Fighting against a taboo is already naming it. What emerges in the testimonies on Twitter is this injunction to silence, this inversion of the guilt of the victim, who speaks and who becomes the family executioner. “

“Thinking that no one can understand us”

“When we have all been silenced for decades, we must be many and many to speak to have this courage ”, completes Charlotte Pudlowski. Giving voice to rephrase her own distress, that’s what this journalist risked herself by creating a podcast in six episodes, Or maybe one night. For two years, the founder of the Louie media platform raised family secrets one by one, unearthed whistle-blowing figures, found little-publicized anthropologists, directors, psychiatrists to understand, too, why she had never known that her mother had been abused by her own father. “Hearing other people makes you feel less alone. This solitude is the biggest confinement in silence. To be ashamed, to feel guilty, to think that nobody can understand us… There have been many courageous women lately: Adèle Haenel, Vanessa Springora, Sarah Abitbol, ​​Camille Kouchner. They are affected differently, but each time taking theSpeaking, by being heard and relayed by the media, they make others understand that they also have the right to do so. “

6.7 million French people affected

The snowball effect is essential to bring to light terrifying figures: 6.7 million French people concerned, according to the survey carried out in November 2020 by the association Face à inceste. In the cradle of dominations, anthropologist Dorothée Dussy refers to surveys from other countries, concluding that 5 to 10% of men report having suffered sexual violence during childhood. There are three times the number of girls, which the latest results of theVirage survey, conducted in 2015 by INED, which does not however isolate the figures directly linked to incest. “The incest figures are not greater in France than in other Western countries, specifies Charlotte Pudlowski. But, as Juan Miguel Petit explained in a UN report in 2004, there is a French specificity in the difficulty of recognizing incest crimes. Both on the judicial side and on the side of the medical order, where, after making reports, doctors were implicated for defamation, rather than the offending parent. “

Still no specific offense for this crime

It all adds up: children’s words questioned by institutions, the silence of too young people who lack the words to express themselves, the denial of families so as not to splash their names, threats to counter complaints. “This movement will have to continue and turn into action, calls out Isabelle Aubry. Law proposals are in progress. Thursday, that of Annick Billon will be discussed in the Senate. But the text speaks only of the crime, of the act with penetration. What about the other offenses? An age threshold of consent is proposed at 13 years. At 13 years old and one day, you will have to continue to prove your lack of consent… We cannot say that this text makes things happen. And there is stills no specific incest offense. “

Taken to task by many online messages, the Secretary of State for Child Protection eventually reacted.“I salute the victims for their courage”, writes Adrien Taquet on Twitter, recalling that he has just created a commission on incest and sexual violence suffered during childhood, with 4 million euros. But, currently, it has been suspended after the resignation of its president, Élisabeth Guigou who has preferred to give up directing it, while the former Minister of Justice was mentioned in Camille Kouchner’s work as a personality close to her step- dad.