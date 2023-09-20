ColumnDebby Gerritsen writes every Wednesday about what concerns her. This week: British comedian Russell Brand is said to have assaulted and raped several women over the past twenty years. This Metoo scandal reminds me of cesspool all around The Voice of Holland. Especially because of the reactions to the victims’ statements: they lie, they do it for the money or for attention.
Debby Gerritsen
