Actress Payal Ghone filed a police complaint against film maker Anurag Kashyap after accusing him of sexual exploitation. No action has been taken so far on this. Questioning this attitude of the police, Payal Ghosh and his lawyer Nitin Satpute will go to the police station again on Sunday.

Payal and his lawyer will go to Versova police station today, where they will question the police about the arrest of the accused i.e. Anurag Kashyap. They say that when a poor person commits a crime like rape, then the police immediately catch them without any investigation, so why delay it now. Why is such a distinction being made between the poor and the rich.

I have put down a case against a culprit who even others are convicting of similar acts and I am the one who is grilled and questioned. While the alleged and the guilty is chilling at his home. Will I get justice sir @natendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah #MeToo – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 26, 2020

I am an alumni of one of the most prestigious college from Kolkata and have no support whatsoever and someone who is not even from Kolkata, a drug peddler and suicide abetment accused gets everyone behind her. Why is this difference? @MamataOfficial pls answer this madam .. !!! – Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 26, 2020

