Clinical psychologist Iva Bicanic, initiator and chair of the National Center for Sexual Violence, has been wondering “for 25 years” when sexually transgressive behavior will be high on the agenda in the Netherlands. Often she cherished the hope that the time had come, just as often she was disappointed. Now she believes in it again, at least for a moment.

A new #MeToo moment has been reached in the Netherlands. On Sunday Marc Overmars left as director of Ajax, after wrong behavior towards female colleagues. On Tuesday the VPRO announced that it is withdrawing a music series, after a former employee tweeted that an editor with a prominent role in that series had forced himself on her at the time. On Tuesday it was also announced that PvdA MP Gijs van Dijk is stepping down. He would have women against their will hugged and kissed, the PvdA launches an investigation. “In my personal life I have not always been honest in the relational sphere,” says Van Dijk himself.

As if it had been planned, the cabinet announced on Tuesday that former informant Mariëtte Hamer, now chair of the Social and Economic Council (SER), for a period of three years is appointed government commissioner ‘sexually transgressive behaviour’. “We really want to try to continue this discussion,” said Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture and Science, D66) in an explanation. He called a government commissioner “one of the toughest instruments there is.”

Many women in new cabinet

Hamer’s appointment has been boosted by the recent BOOS broadcast about abuses in a TV program The Voice of Holland† Minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment, CDA) also made a link to the new cabinet on Tuesday: half of Rutte IV consists of women. As a result, there would be more feeling for this subject. “It starts with the tone. From the cabinet, from employers and managers. They have to say: I accept this behaviour, these jokes, I do not accept it.”

Bicanic appreciates the attention. After revelations about the misconduct of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein started the #MeToo movement in 2017, stories also appeared in the Netherlands. Revelations about a professor, an artist, a casting director and the PVV politician Dion Graus started the conversation. But, although women knew better, the issues were also often reduced to incidents and attention ebbed away.

Very annoying, says Bicanic, but also not entirely illogical. “You always have three parties in sexual abuse: those who experience it, those who do it and the environment or society in a broader sense. Perpetrators don’t want it to come out, victims don’t like to talk about it and society actually finds it a very uncomfortable reality.” Even after BOOS, Bicanic feared that the attention would quickly disappear. “Many people think: this is not happening to me, I would bite the bullet or realize that my child is being abused. People are sleeping like that.”

Now it is suddenly high on the political agenda, with Hamer as ambassador of social change. “All those incidents are terrible,” said Minister Dijkgraaf. “But it is positive news that we can now talk about it and that things are becoming visible that have been there for a long time.”

Hamer, now chairman of the Social and Economic Council, will become government commissioner for a period of three years.

The stories differ in intensity and duration, but they have this in common: in all cases they are about men in positions of power. Such reports have long transcended the incidental. They also point to power structures and cultures in which that behavior could flourish. In the words of the victims, there was a “sexist culture” at both The Voice and Ajax. Often women had the feeling that they could not or not properly report wrong behaviour. PvdA leader Lilianne Ploumen said on Tuesday that women “who believe that they have not been listened to” should report themselves, if necessary to her personally.

Due to the revelations, there is a lot of attention for the question of what organizations can do to identify problems quickly. Bicanic welcomes this, but is also concerned. “Research shows that those who grow up in an unsafe environment run a high risk of being abused or committing abuse later on. If you really want to tackle this problem at the root, you should therefore not only look at the workplace, but also at insecurity in families.” It is precisely this strong focus on protocols and rules, she warns, that can once again lead to society being lulled to sleep.

