MeToo | Kevin Spacey barked at Netflix

More than 30 men have come forward with accusations against Spacey after Anthony Rapp said 26-year-old Spacey sexually assaulted him when Rapp was 14 years old.

Actor Kevin Spacey criticized Netflix for firing him from the drama series From House of Cards.

“It's strange that they decided to publicly cut ties with me based solely on allegations — allegations that have now been proven false,” Spacey told a conservative reporter on Sunday. by Tucker Carlson in the Christmas Eve interview message service in X.

“I put them on the map, and they tried to put me down,” says Spacey.

A British newspaper wrote about Spacey's comments The Guardian.

American Spacey was written out of the series after the actor Anthony Rapp said in October 2017 For Buzzfeedthat the 26-year-old Spacey had sexually assaulted her when Rapp was 14 years old.

In October 2017, the #metoo campaign also started, which swelled into a global movement. At that time, the industry was shaken, among other things to Harvey Weinstein a massive flood of accusations, which was written about for the first time in The New York Times.

Rapp's civil lawsuit against Spacey was filed in New York in the fall of 2020. In the fall of 2022, the court acquitted Spacey of the harassment lawsuit after the jury decided that he was not responsible for the assault.

In total there are more than 30 men made allegations against Spacey after Rapp went public with his own allegations. Spacey has been accused of misconduct ranging from non-consensual groping to attempted rape of minors.

In July, the London court released Spacey on a total of nine charges brought against him.

Not all accusations against Spacey have been dealt with in court.