Three years in prison demanded by the court of Antwerp against the Belgian multidisciplinary artist Jan Fabre, I read in a disconcerting court report by Ariejan Korteweg in de Volkskrant† The investigating judge spoke of a culture of fear and “a truly endless series of complaints” about humiliation, bullying and (sexual) misconduct. It was the most serious file she’d ever gone through in this area. Fabre, who was not present at the hearing, is said to have constantly used his dominant position as leader of his company to force sex on especially new dancers.

I immediately thought of another #MeToo thing about The New York Times reported last week. The differences are large, but there is also an interesting similarity. It takes place in a completely different world, that of top tennis.

Kylie McKenzie was a big promise in American tennis in 2018 as a 19-year-old. The national association paid for its training sessions by top coach Anibal Aranda. He constantly forced himself on her, was pawing during and after the training sessions. The union had her complaints thoroughly investigated and decided to fire Aranda. There was no criminal prosecution because the judge did not find the evidence sufficient. Unsatisfactory for McKenzie because the investigation also revealed that Aranda had sexually assaulted an employee of the union five years earlier.

Like Fabre’s dancers, McKenzie was very dependent on her coach. It depended on his agreement whether the union wanted to continue with her.

I also remember an interview in The Guardian, five years ago, with Judy Murray, the mother of Wimbledon winner Andy, who called on players to report sexual misconduct. Anyone in the tennis circuit can name examples, she said. She was mainly concerned with young, inexperienced players who often feel lonely on their foreign trips and easily become captivated by their coach.

“It only takes one person to raise this issue,” said Judy Murray. That doesn’t happen often in top tennis. There was the sensational sexual assault case of the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, but the perpetrator, a Chinese deputy prime minister, did not come from the tennis environment.

Yet as early as 1993 it appeared from the book Ladies of the Court (now reprinted) by Michael Mewshaw that inappropriate practices around players took place in the tennis world: from abuse by fathers (Mary Pierce, Jelena Dokic) to sexual abuse by much older coaches. The unions didn’t deny that behavior, Mewshaw said, but they rationalized it by comparing it to the professor-student relationship.

One of the most infamous coaches was Bob Hewitt, a great doubles player who won numerous grand slam tournaments over the last century. Hewitt, an Australian naturalized South African, abused all kinds of girls as a coach, the youngest of whom was ten years old. He was sentenced to six years in prison in South Africa in 2015 for rape.

Bob Hewitt! I have often seen him play, he was a roguish boss on the court. In 1970 he won the mixed doubles at Roland Garros with Billie Jean King. “I am very shocked,” she said when she learned of his crimes. Who not?