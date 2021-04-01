metoo | In France, a court exempted the founder of the “reveal your own pig” campaign from paying compensation to a man he accused of sexual harassment

French journalist Sandra Muller’s lawyer Jade Dousselon described the decision as a historic victory for victims of sexual harassment.

In France the appellate court released the initiator of the local me too campaign Sandra Mullerin to pay compensation to a man Muller had previously accused of sexual harassment.

For example, a news site tells about this France24.

French journalist Muller sentenced in September 2019 to pay € 15,000 in compensation to former director of Equidia TV Éric Brionille. Muller had reported on social media that Brion had been sexually harassed at a party in Cannes in 2012.

Brion admitted his inappropriate comments, but claimed to have apologized later via text message.

Court of Appeal exempted Muller from paying compensation on Wednesday. Muller’s lawyer Jade Dousselon described the decision as a historic victory for victims of sexual harassment.

“The court’s message to the victims is that they will not be condemned for bringing things up,” Dousselon said, according to France24.

Muller made allegations against Brion on Twitter in October 2017 as part of the #metoo campaign against sexual harassment. Later, Muller urged other French women to highlight the sexual harassment they experienced and to name the perpetrators with the hashtag “balance ton porc,” loosely translated as “reveal your own pig”.