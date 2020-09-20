Highlights: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap dismissed sexual harassment allegations against him

He said that such baseless allegations have been made to silence him.

I do not behave nor tolerate any cost: Anurag Kashyap

Kashyap said that there will be more big attacks on him which he is waiting for

Mumbai

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has dismissed the allegations of sexual abuse of Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh as a conspiracy against him. He tweeted that all this is happening to silence him. Kashyap tweeted a total of four tweets, one after another addressed to Payal Ghosh, saying, “Just say whatever your allegations are, all of you are baseless”.

After these tweets, Kashyap made another tweet at 2.42 pm in which he said directly that there will be many more attacks on him in the coming days. He wrote, ‘Waiting.’

Earlier, actress Payal Ghosh, in an interview to a TV channel, accused Anurag Kashyap of being very serious. He also revealed on Twitter the incident which allegedly happened 4-5 years ago. In his tweet, he appealed to take action, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On her tweet, National Women’s Commission Chairman Rekha Sharma took suo motu cognizance and asked her for detailed information about the incident.