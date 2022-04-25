A German chancellor once said: if you have vision, you should see an ophthalmologist. Years later, it became the motto of Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD). Solving problems on a day-to-day basis achieved more than formulating a broad view of society or big statements, he thought. Since her entrance into politics in The Hague in 2017, Sigrid Kaag (D66) has opted for a different sound: new leadership. Politicians are not managers, but must dare to dream and act. She brought D66 electoral success, both nationally and locally, but ambition also has a downside: if you don’t live up to it, you will be punished much harder than those who – very pragmatically – have never promised too much.

In the Van Drimmelen case, Kaag clearly did not live up to it, as she herself admitted last week during an extraordinary press conference. This MeToo affair within D66 dates from before her arrival, but later, as a cabinet member and party leader, Kaag did not pay it the attention it deserved given the seriousness of the facts. The case revolves around party prominent Frans van Drimmelen, who continued to stalk the woman in question after a failed relationship with a party colleague. An investigation ordered by D66 seemed to exonerate him last year. Just before the elections to the House of Representatives, Kaag could say that there is no “structurally unsafe environment” within D66. De Volkskrant revealed ten days ago that the investigation contained a secret appendix, in which transgressive behavior was indeed found.

Kaag had been pointed out to this much earlier in text messages by the victim himself, and admits that he reacted too distantly to the cry for help. During the press conference, she also kept talking about the procedural lines within her party: formally she would not have had the competence to do more. She also no longer had one of the victim’s text messages “for the glasses”. The kind of defense, in short, that fits better with the old governance culture that she says she detests. The fact that Kaag himself once made the famous statement ‘for women who do not help each other, there is a special place in hell’ makes this all the more painful.

It is to Kaag’s credit that she exposed herself for more than an hour last week to a barrage of hard-hitting questions – few politicians would be willing to do this. Whether it was wise is another matter. At first, D66 did not react for years or much too slowly in this matter, to rush everything at the last minute: the press conference was to be held on Friday, but was brought forward under pressure of new disclosures. Kaag had just returned from abroad, looked tired and sounded irritated.

Whether Kaag can continue is not up to the media, but to herself, her party and especially the voter. Political damage is rarely irreparable in The Hague. Rutte was able to continue after the unimaginable situations in the Allowance affair, but he has never set the bar so high for himself. It is a major blow to the political standings. The real victim in this case is the stalked woman who had to wait five years for recognition. She found herself confronted by a party apparatus that was more concerned with covering up the facts than with rectifying the injustice done to her. The D66 party board has promised to improve, but sees little point in a new investigation into possible other abuses and the party culture in a broader sense. Perhaps a little more vision – or better glasses – for a party leader with ambitions isn’t a bad idea after all.

