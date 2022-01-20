flower pole and Néstor Villanueva have shaken the atmosphere of the national show after confirming their separation after more than a decade of marriage. The cumbiambero was the first to reveal that he was single, while this Wednesday, Susy Díaz’s daughter issued a statement confirming that version.

As expected, different personalities from the entertainment world have spoken about the end of one of the most stable relationships in recent years. Now, it was ‘Metiche’ who joined these opinions and, true to his style, assured that this time the distancing was serious.

YOU CAN SEE: Flor Polo on returning with Nestor Villanueva: “I’m not going back”

‘Metiche’ assures that the love between Néstor and Florcita is gone

Kurt Villavicencio, a show commentator, believes that there are two reasons why Néstor and Flor separated. Even ‘Metiche’ points out that another person may have appeared in the life of Susy Díaz’s daughter.

Florcita Polo and Néstor Villanueva were married at the beginning of 2010. Credit: Instagram Florcitapolodiaz

“The statement is more than evident, each one is taking their path. I feel that it is Florcita who has made the decision. I think that this time love is gone, or that another person appeared in Florcita’s life, that way a businessman can be, “he indicated for El Popular.

‘Metiche’ salutes that Néstor and Flor Polo have finished without scandals

The marriage of Florcita Polo and Néstor Villanueva always had scandals as constants over the years. For this reason, ‘Metiche’ welcomed the fact that the couple put an end to their romance in a peaceful way and keeping the forms.

“I think that with this statement this time the relationship is over. I feel like both of you have done your part all these years. However, this time they are ending in a peaceful way, without scandals,” he added.