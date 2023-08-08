Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

He was shocked! Kurt Villavicencio, self-styled ‘Nosy’was surprised by the notarial letter that Christian Domínguez sent him in full transmission LIVE of ‘Turn on’. The television host did not wait for the document to arrive while he commented on the entertainment news. As is known, the cumbiambero warned him to apologize and correct himself for stating that he has been unfaithful to Pamela Franco. Karla Tarazona received the paper this Tuesday, August 8, and read its content.

The letter states that you have 24 hours to clarify what happened or there will be a criminal complaint. The singer assured, days before, that he would take legal action and act in accordance with the law.