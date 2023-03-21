Kurt Villavicenciopopularly known as ‘Nosy’, was not oblivious to the critical situation suffered by families in Lima due to the mudslide and criticized the attitude of some authorities, in the latest edition of “Préndete”. As is known, after the scourge of Cyclone Yaku, hundreds of homes have lost everything materially, but not only that, the streets have also been damaged, which generated total chaos in the city. The worst thing is that, according to specialists, the report of new landslides has not been ruled out at all, so it is expected that attention can be given urgently.

Karla Tarazona regrets the neglect of some authorities

The figure of Panamericana Televisión Karla Tarazona took advantage of the cameras of her program to join the calls for help in the midst of the crisis that Peruvian families are going through. In the note, “Light it up” closely followed the situation in Santa Rosa de Quives. “In our case, gentlemen, as in the case of Santa Rosa de Quives, help has not yet arrived, and sometimes, as a citizen, we have to take action on the matter,” the presenter said at the beginning.

“And that the mayors, I repeat, even though the budgets are not enough, that they are present, trying to seek help, is not the time to say: ‘Oh, that the previous mayor left us at zero and in the red, no , you have to be present and not be ‘figuring out’”, added Kurt Villavicencio.

‘Metiche’ attacks absent authorities

Later, the driver himself referred to the response of some municipal authorities, in response to the claim of the neighbors who were left homeless. “They can no longer inhabit their homes, and the authorities tell them: ‘Yes, it’s still here for you to live,’ they want you to live exposed to so many diseases that occur after a mudslide, some authorities don’t even know where they are, I don’t know what tasks they fulfill and what functions they have”, he emphasized.