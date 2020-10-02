A study carried out by the University Hospital of Cruces, Biocruces Bizkaia, the University of the Basque Country and the biomedical research center Ciberesp has found that the administration of methylprednisolone reduces mortality in patients with pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

Health professionals from the Unit for Autoimmune Diseases, Internal Medicine, Clinical Epidemiology, Unit for Infectious Diseases and Rheumatology of the Hospital Universitario de las Cruces have intervened in the process.

This corticosteroid is used to replace natural hormones produced by the adrenal glands when the body does not produce enough. Methylprednisolone is often used to relieve inflammation, to treat allergies, and asthma. In fact, the best known is urbasón, used to stop severe allergic reactions.

The essay, which was published in the journal Plos One, I was trying of find out which patients and at what time of their illness could use this medicine. Finally, and This differs from a study carried out by the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy carried out in June which stated that its use should occur in the first week of hospitalization, have concluded that the use of Methylprednisolone at the beginning of the second week of illness, provided that oxygen saturation is low, makes it possible to avoid deaths and ICU admissions.

Also, thanks to this study, a new type of pneumonia has been identified that has a good prognosis and may not require hospital admission, which would increase the hospital capacity for the rest of the diseases or for more serious patients.

The sample used for the study consisted of 343 patients with pneumonia admitted to the Cruces Hospital during March and April. Mortality or the probability of intubation is lower in 60% of the patients treated with the corticosteroid and only 7.5% of the people died. These data, which are notably lower than those presented by other studies, aim to make visible the possibility of using this drug to reduce victims of the pandemic.

Appearance in the BOE

Already in the Official State Gazette (BOE) of June 20, 2020 the Obligation to communicate the units sold of the medicine in the last week, the available stock and the forecasts of receipt of batches of methylprednisolone as it is considered an “essential” medicine against the pandemic, with which the study led by Guillermo Ruiz Irastorza provides more information in this regard.