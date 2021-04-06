Specialists of the service for real estate search The Meters named the ways with which scammers can deceive apartment buyers. Attackers operate at different stages of a deal. This is stated in the material of the company, which came to the disposal of “Lenta.ru”.

Experts noted that fraudsters can cheat when making a deposit or an advance, when working with documents and challenging a transaction. In the first case, they often assign a small amount of an advance, which, unlike the deposit, “is not a legal security for obligations.” After the transfer of money, the owner of the home appears in history. If the buyers want to refuse such a deal, the amount of the advance payment, according to the law, will remain with the seller.

Related materials

In the case of a deposit, the attackers offer the apartments as collateral, which will need to be repaid by the new owners. At this stage, the attackers begin to insist that the nuance was discussed in advance. However, if the buyers refuse to conclude a deal, then the transferred amount is not returned to them. Attackers also use fake passports, powers of attorney, and counterfeit bills when returning funds.

The service specialists urged buyers to pay close attention to ads with few or no photos when choosing an object. You should be on your guard if the owners sell apartments “with nuances” – after a flood, fire, under arrest, in houses for demolition, as well as at a price 20-30 percent lower than the market average. “Of course, all this cannot be called pure fraud if the seller informs about these moments in advance. But, nevertheless, it is important to be attentive and clearly understand what exactly you are going to buy, ”explained the co-founder of the service Danila Trivaylo.

Earlier in April, experts of the Dominfo.ru portal named the Russians seven main reasons why the courts seize real estate from new settlers. The list included a situation when the apartment is on bail or under arrest. Problems can also arise if you buy an object from a seller with large debts, or buy an apartment that was inherited.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]