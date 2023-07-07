He put the lemons in his office bowl as early as July 1st, his first official day at work with Chelsea. They are used to absorb negative energy: Cobham, at least in these early days, will need to change them often, because the dross of the worst season in the Premier League in the history of the Blues is still strong. Mauricio Pochettino is the man called to make them forget: today he will be officially presented to the press in his first public act as Chelsea manager, but his revolution has already begun. And it goes far beyond the lemons that now adorn the office down the hall in Cobham’s training centre.