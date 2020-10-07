Rice cultivation in flooded lands generates 9% of the annual anthropic methane emissions. Brad Collis / EPV

Now what politicians had pledged to curb carbon dioxide (CO two ). Now that the economy had shown that it could grow without emitting more of this greenhouse gas. Now that global society had achieved that for three consecutive years the CO two issued did not grow. It is now that almost a hundred scientists publish a study showing that the explosive release of another gas, methane (CH 4 ), in the atmosphere threatens to disrupt everything that has been done against climate change.

Methane is, together with CO two and nitrogen oxide, one of the main greenhouse gases. Although carbon dioxide is to blame for 80% of global warming, methane traps 28 times more heat (what climatologists call radiative forcing). Fortunately, its concentration in the atmosphere is much lower. While that of the CO two last year exceeded 400 parts per million air units (ppm), CH 4 it reached 1,834 but for every billion (ppb).

The problem is that the report World Methane Balance 2016, just published, reveals that after years of stabilization of methane emissions, for a decade they have not stopped growing, which is causing their highest atmospheric concentration. If until 2006 the rise was barely 0.5 ppb per year, in 2015 the rate of increase in gas concentration was 20 times higher. In total, some 558 million tonnes of methane have been released into the atmosphere annually since 2012. It is so much that the natural gas withdrawal cycle can no longer absorb it.

“The stabilization that we have seen in the last three years of CO emissions two it is radically different from the recent rapid rise in methane, “says Stanford University geology professor and report co-author Robert Jackson. The work, which involved about 90 researchers from 50 institutions, is one of the biggest efforts ever made to find out how much methane is in the atmosphere, how much extra is added each year and where so much gas comes from.

Food production is responsible for a third of human methane emissions

The answer to so many questions is key to anticipating what the weather will be like in 2100. The The Paris Agreement was committed to a progressive reduction of CO emissions two , more intense and faster depending on the development of each country. This is the only way to hope to maintain the already inevitable rise in temperature at around 1.5º (optimistic objective) or at least below 2º. The problem is that methane was not discussed in Paris. And if the concentration of this gas in the air exceeds 1,900 ppb, the reduction in CO emissions two would be neutralized by the powerful greenhouse effect of CH 4 .

The authors of this study, whose summary version is published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, argue that with so much methane in the atmosphere, none of the most optimistic climate scenarios would be feasible. “If we want to stay below 2º ascent, we cannot follow this path and we need to change course now,” says Marielle Saunois, researcher at the University of Versailles San Quintín (France) and co-author of the study.

However, the data complicates that turnaround. Of the 558 million tons of methane emitted each year, 60.8% are due to human activities and the rest are of natural origin (wetlands, termites, geological methane …) A third of anthropic emissions come from livestock and, specifically, from the digestive system of the 2,500 million head of cattle that, including cows, sheep and goats, feed half of humanity. And millions of humans depend on rice to survive. Rice fields are responsible for another 9% of the methane that reaches the atmosphere each year.

Other human sources of methane, such as garbage and wastewater management (18% of anthropic emissions) or the production and distribution of fossil fuels (34%) could be reduced with the help of technology. But reducing the share of food production could affect food security and sovereignty in many regions. In fact, as this study shows, livestock and agriculture are two of those responsible for the current increase in emissions.

The regional distribution of methane is another of the most striking data of this balance. The emission of CO two appears correlated with wealth: the richer or more developed a country, the higher per capita emission of CO two . With methane emissions, things are almost reversed: 64% of both natural and anthropic emitted methane comes from territories located south of parallel 30º North. Specifically, the major emitting areas are Africa, South America and South Asia. Many of the countries in these regions already needed international help to mitigate the impact of the CO2 emissions that they did not produce. Now they will have to find how to reduce theirs, those of methane.

“The biggest problem is that countries, especially the poorest, are not interested in complicating something that is already complicated for them: ensuring that they produce enough food for their entire population,” recalls the director of the Global Carbon Project, promoter of the study, Pep Canadell. For this Catalan researcher from CSIRO (Australia) and also co-author of the work, although methane threatens to weaken the fight against climate change, the problem could become an opportunity: “The great quality of methane is that it only lasts 10 years in the atmosphere so anything we do to reduce methane will have an almost immediate effect on the climate. “