After the continuous price increases of fuels with the methane which is splashed over i 2 euros the Associations Assogasmetano, Assopetroli-Assoenergia And Federmetano confirmed the strike of the distributors in the days of 4, 5 and 6 May 2022respecting the daily guarantee range from 7 to 9 of the morning.

The strike is confirmed in the face of the persistent lack of action by the Government regarding requests for support for the sector, first of all the VAT reduction from 22 to 5% (already agreed for industrial and civil uses).

Methane strike 4, 5 and 6 May 2022, timetables

The strike of the methane distributors on all Italian petrol roads begins on May 4, 2022 and ends on May 6. The closure respects the daily guarantee range from 7 to 9 in the morning.

The strike of the methane distributors is scheduled for 4, 5 and 6 May 2022

The natural gas associations are protesting because of the increases in natural gas prices which have passed in a very short time from 1 to 2 euros today.

Methane strike 4, 5 and 6 May 2022, why?

Since last October the methane sector for automotive has asked the Government for an intervention aimed at

guarantee, as has already happened for the other fuels, a reduction of the consumer price.

The surge

the cost of natural gas, which for months has hit the sector and which has worsened after the outbreak of the

conflict in Ukrainemade the situation unsustainable for professionals and users.

Due to the expensive methane, many Italian distributors are not operational

After the price increases, many methane plants have been forced to close, or are close to the end of their activity. Already a third of the distribution network of Tuscany it is already closed. Same thing for what concerns the Marche, where over 40 outlets are no longer operational.

Rising fuel prices what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

Also in Sicily there are over 10 plants that have had to shut down and there are now only one or two stores that are actually functioning, because when the plants sell gas to three and a half euros per kilo it is as if they were closed.

