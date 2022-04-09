The associations Assogasmetano, Assopetroli-Assoenergia and Federmetano they are not particularly pleased with the latest news coming from the government on the energy and transport sector. The sector methane in fact, he asked for greater support from the council of ministers chaired by Mario Draghi, to counter the recent surge in the price of natural gas. And to make their voices heard more they promised, in the event that proposals should be ignored in the next useful provision, the sector will go on strike on 4, 5, 6 May 2022.

Among the requests there would be a reduction in VAT from 22% to 5% (already agreed for civil and industrial uses) el” extension of the tax credit for road hauliers also to natural gas for transport. The methane sector is obviously in a moment of tension, with the war in Ukraine that has jeopardized the already few existing certainties.

“The methane supply chain for transport in Italy has about 20 thousand employees, over 1,500 points of sale, 1.1 million low-medium income families, road hauliers and local public transport companies that have chosen methane for their mobility”, he recalls the sun 24 hours. We also remind you that in the whole of 2021 31,420 new methane cars were registered in Italy, only 180 units less than in 2020.

“It is difficult to understand the reasons why our sector has been systematically ‘forgotten’ in the support initiatives that, instead, have been adopted for other fuels “underlined Flavio Merigo, president of Assogasmetano. “We have always maintained and recent events confirm it, that the energy strategy of our country (as in other states) could not ignore the use of methane (both in the liquid and gaseous phase) which, moreover, represents a strategic bridge towards massive production and use of biomethane, one of the renewable sources (which Italy is in dire need of) to ensure economic, technical, energy and environmental sustainability in line with the requirements of the economy. In recent months, there has been much talk of the need for decarbonisation of the transport sector but little emphasis has been given to the fact that biomethane-powered vehicles are not only real ZEVs but even, depending on the biomethane production matrix, NEV (negative emission vehicles) that risk having no future if the methane sector for motor vehicles were to disappear due to energy and environmental myopia or, worse, due to anachronistic or ideological choices“.