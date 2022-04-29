Tensions continue regarding expensive fuels. The natural gas operators will cross their arms next week, with the Assogasmetano, Assopetroli-Assoenergia and Federmetano Associations who have confirmed the strike scheduled for 4, 5 and 6 May that they had already announced at the beginning of April . The collective abstention comes in response to the unheard appeals that have been addressed to the Government, with the associations that for some months have requested more concrete support also through the reduction of VAT from 22 to 5%, not only for what concerns the ‘civil and industrial use. The strike will respect the daily guarantee range from 7 to 9 in the morning.

In a joint press release, the associations then reiterated their reasons: “Since last October the natural gas sector has been asking the Government for an intervention aimed at guaranteeing, as has already happened for other fuels, a reduction in the consumer price. The surge in the cost of natural gas, which has hit the sector for months and worsened after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, has made the situation unsustainable for professionals and users. “

The note underlines how this strike is “An action dictated by the need and urgency to safeguard an Italian excellence that has given so much and still can give the country in economic, environmental and employment terms. In fact, the methane supply chain for transport in our country has about 20,000 employees, over 1,500 points of sale, 1,100,000 low-medium income families, road hauliers and local public transport companies that have chosen methane for their mobility – motivated from the cost-effectiveness and ecological advantages of natural gas – and a good 30% of biomethane already distributed in the network for automotive use. In the absence of concrete answers from the institutions, the sector stops. “