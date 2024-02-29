The road methane arrives in Sardinia. The first CNG and LNG distributor was inaugurated on the island, more precisely in the metropolitan city of Cagliari, on the road to Elmas airport. The refueling area of ​​compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas respectively for filling up heavy vehicles and light vehicular traffic is already activewith the officials of the Cagliari Customs Office (Adm) verified the regularity of the system and issued the tax license.

Two refueling stations

The supply area consists of two columns, one for the supply of LNG and one for the supply of CNG for light vehicle traffic. The system consists of a natural gas cryogenic storage tankwith a vertical axis, approximately 15 meters high, capable of containing approximately 80 cubic meters of product and a distribution system of the Isola Gas Company.