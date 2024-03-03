To date, there have never been methane distributors in Sardinia. In fact, in the past there has never been a methane distribution network on the island, for any use. Then over the years several networks were created but there was a total absence of distributors apart from a parenthesis in a distributor in Villacigro.

In Sardinia, precisely in Cagliari, in Via Irgola, it is now possible to stock up on methane. The Elmas refueling area of ​​Isola Gas has two columns: one for the LNG intended for heavy vehicles and one for CNG for light traffic.

The facility includes a cryogenic natural gas storage tank, approximately 15 meters high and capable of holding approximately 80 cubic meters of producttogether with a distribution plant operated by Isola Gas Company.

The ISOLA GAS service station which supplies methane in Sardinia is located near theCagliari-Elmas airport, in via Irgola, Elmas. See below from the Map.

It's actually not the first CNG station opened as there have been one opened 5 years ago, in Villacigro, province of Southern Sardinia, but subsequently closed. It was located along provincial road 61, where the headquarters and the Sant'Ignazio shopping center of the Isa Group are located (the “Nonna Isa” brand is famous). “The project was born from the idea of ​​Giovanni Muscas, owner of the Isa Group and of the subsidiary “Nonna Isa station industry”, to offer professional transporters a multifunctional service station equipped with methane dispensers for transport in the form of LNG (liquefied natural gas ) and CNG (compressed natural gas), an electric charging station, but also a refreshment area, a washing area with a 38 meter tunnel (the first in Sardinia) and an emergency health point with defibrillator. Furthermore, it is the second service station in Europe equipped with a helipad for the landing of police, civil protection, air rescue and various emergency helicopters.And”.

