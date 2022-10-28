Cape Canaveral, Two NASA spacecraft on Mars, one on the surface and the other in orbit, recorded the largest meteorite impacts and shock craters yet.

Last year’s high-speed bombardment sent seismic waves thousands of miles across Mars, the first detected near the surface of another planet, and caused craters nearly 500 feet (150 meters) wide, scientists reported yesterday in the journal Science.

The larger of the two impacts produced boulder-sized blocks of ice, which may help researchers look for ways future astronauts can harness Mars’ natural resources.

The InSight lander measured the seismic impacts, while the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter provided stunning images of the resulting craters.

Capturing images of the craters “would already have been huge,” but comparing it to seismic waves was a bonus, explained Liliya Posiolova, a co-author of the paper and a member of Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego.

Mars’ atmosphere is thin unlike Earth’s, where it is thicker and prevents most space rocks from reaching the ground, rather than breaking them up and incinerating them.

A separate study last month linked a recent series of smaller Martian meteorite impacts with smaller craters closer to InSight, using data from the same lander and orbit.

The impact observations come as InSight nears the end of its mission due to declining power, its solar arrays covered in dust storms. It arrived on the equatorial plains of Mars in 2018 and since then has recorded more than 1,300 marsquakes.

Bruce Banerdt of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the lander’s chief scientist who participated in the studies said, “The data you sent us will keep us busy for years to come.”

The incoming space rocks were between 5 and 12 meters in diameter, Posiolova detailed. The recorded impacts are around magnitude 4. The larger of the two occurred in December about 3,500 kilometers from InSight. It created a crater about 21 meters deep. The orbiter’s cameras showed debris thrown up to 40 kilometers, as well as white patches of ice around the hole, the most frozen water seen at such low latitudes, she said.