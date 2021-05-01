Muhammad Sayed Ahmed, Abdullah Amer (Al-Wathba)

“Shahab” by Matar Muhammad Dahrouj Al Amiri topped the competitions for the first round of the folds category, which was held this evening within the Al Wathba Festival for the sons of the tribes. And the local scarabs and pastries, and witnessed a great participation of camel owners from the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and in the second half the “Rahia” of Batti Saif Ali Al-Sabousi won the law of the half, after cutting the race distance with a time of 12:43:06, and in the third half of the folds Jaddan localities “Gratitude” by Salem Bakhit al-Nubi al-Ameri won first place at a time of 13:02:07, and in the fourth round, “Shaheen” by Saeed Qanazel Muslim Hamrur al-Amiri took first place and the law after he had traveled the distance in a time of 12: 57: 3, and “Marasil” gave its owner Saeed Hamad Musleh Al-Ahbabi Namous, the fifth round, after finishing the distance at a time of 12:53: 0, and in the sixth session, “Al-Dhabi” by Ahmed Sultan Al-Halami grabbed first place with a timing of 12:46:09, and a “workshop” by Saeed Hamad Mattar Al-Mansouri took first place In the seventh period, he interrupted the stages of the race at 12:59: 0, and in the eighth session, “Al-Shaba” took off B »by Hamad Salem Salim Al-Ketbi in first place and the law after he finished the distance in a time of 12: 50: 6, and in the ninth round,“ Sultans ”by Saeed Salem Musabbah Al-Nuaimi was on a date with the law after arriving in the first place with a time of 12: 59: 3, In the tenth round, “Squires” by Matar Muhammad Dahrouj Al-Amiri came in first place with a time of 12: 50: 9, and in the 11th round, “Zizum” by Saif Mubarak Al-Khaili won the first place and the law, and he cut off the stages of the game in 12: 57: 6, and in the 12th game he won. Nayef »by Ahmed Sultan Al-Halami in the first place, after he cut the distance of the set at a time of 12:52: 4, and in the 13th set,“ Al Zud ”by Saeed Ahmed Saeed Bin Hilwa Al Ketbi was on a date with the first place with a timing of 12: 44: 4, and in the last round The evening period and the 14th period, “Mayassa” of Mubarak with Al-Oud Al-Ameri was on a date with the first place and the law, after she had traveled the distance with a time of 12: 42: 9. The winners of the first four rounds received 100 thousand dirhams for the first place holder, while the rest of the winners received a cash prize of 50 thousand dirhams, and the organizing committee allocated valuable prizes to the rest of the winners in the second to tenth places.