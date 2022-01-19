The National Center of Meteorology warned of the possibility of the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain and active winds that raise dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility at times in some coastal areas, noting the occurrence of turbulence for sea waves, until four in the afternoon today.

He explained that the weather will be cloudy at times, especially in some northern and eastern regions and some coastal areas, with a chance of rain, pointing to a noticeable drop in temperatures, with the weather becoming humid at night until Thursday morning in some eastern interior regions, with the possibility of light fog forming. While the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, active at times on the sea, which will be rough in the morning, becoming medium in the Arabian Gulf and medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that Thursday’s weather will remain partly cloudy in general, with the possibility of light rain continuing, especially in some northern and eastern regions, noting that the winds will be northwesterly moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially on the sea, and will raise dust and dust on some exposed areas. Its speed may reach 50 km/h, while the sea is turbulent to very turbulent at night.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

