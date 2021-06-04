The National Center of Meteorology announced that there is a chance of fog forming and low visibility, appealing to road users and motorists to be careful and follow traffic instructions.

The center warned of the low range of horizontal visibility, and sometimes its absence, in some coastal and interior areas, from 22:00 on Friday until 08:00 on Saturday morning.

The center expected the weather next Saturday to be generally clear and hot during the day, and humid at night until Sunday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or light fog, stressing that the winds will be southeasterly turning into northwesterly light to moderate speed, active at times. During the day, its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 35 km / h on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

