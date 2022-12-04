The National Center of Meteorology warned of a decrease in the extent of horizontal visibility to its lowest levels, and it may sometimes be absent in some coastal and inland areas, especially in the west, as a result of the formation of fog, as of one o’clock after midnight.
In a statement issued today, the center appealed to road users and motorists to take caution and follow traffic instructions, expecting the fog to continue until nine o’clock tomorrow, Monday.
