The National Center of Meteorology warned against going to the sea and roads in many areas, especially in the northern emirates and Al Dhafra region, as a result of the country’s exposure to strong to brisk winds with speeds of up to 60 km / h, noting that the sea is very turbulent to turbulent waves, and the height of the waves ranges Between 7 to 9 to 10 feet in the Arabian Gulf and 6 to 8 to 9 feet in the Sea of ​​Oman, starting at 03:30 today, and until 03:30 tomorrow, Saturday.

The center indicated that the winds are northwest, active to strong, with a dust-inducing speed, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility of less than 2000 meters at times over some internal and coastal areas, especially the Al Dhafra region, until this afternoon, calling on road users to be careful.

Meanwhile, the Al Dhafra municipality called on road users to be careful while walking on the roads due to the lack of horizontal visibility on some coastal areas, as a result of some areas being affected by active winds that raise dust and dust, calling for speedy communication on the hotline 993 or via WhatsApp 026788888 if there is a presence Sand gathering, trees falling, or any emergency.

The center expected the weather today to be cold during the day and cold at night, becoming dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially on the northern and eastern regions and the coasts, noting a noticeable drop in temperatures, while the northwest winds are active to strong, exposing dust and dust that leads to a significant drop in temperatures. The range of horizontal visibility is low, its speed ranges from 30 to 40 km / h, up to 65 km / h on the sea, which is very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and very turbulent to turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the weather tomorrow will remain cold during the day and cold at night, with a chance of frost formation in the morning in some areas, pointing out that the weather becomes partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some northern, eastern and coastal areas, while the speed of the northwest winds gradually decreases, and turns to northern. Eastern on the northern and eastern regions and be strong to active, speed becomes moderate, speed ranges from 25 to 35 km / h, up to 45 km / h on the sea, which remains very turbulent to turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, turbulent in the early morning becomes medium to light waves in the Oman Sea.

And the center stated that the weather next Sunday will become humid in the morning in the eastern interior regions, and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in some coastal areas, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate, with speeds that are active at times, ranging in speed from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

