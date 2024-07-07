The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, with raised and loaded dust in some areas, becoming humid at night and Tuesday morning in some western coastal areas with the possibility of light fog forming.

The center explained – in its daily bulletin – about the weather conditions that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active especially in the east, moving southeasterly – northeasterly / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate, while the first high tide will occur at 16:29 and the second at 02:00, and the first low tide at 09:06 and the second at 19:53.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and may sometimes become rough at night. The first high tide will occur at 11:54 and the second at 22:49, and the first low tide will occur at 17:51 and the second at 05:38.