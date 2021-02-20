The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with the possibility of light rain in some western and northern regions, and wet at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some western regions, and the winds are light to moderate speed, active sometimes and are northern Western / 15-25 km / h, up to 40 km / h.

The center said in its daily bulletin that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to medium. The first tide will occur at 21:49, the second tide at 07:53, the first tide at 15:18 and the second tide at 23:36 .. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light The first tide occurs at 18:58, the second at 03:15, the first tide at 11:16, and the second ebb at 23:28.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperature and humidity levels tomorrow.

City The Great Heat The Minimum Heat The Great Humidity The Lesser Humidity

Abu Dhabi 26 19 80 35

Dubai 27 20 80 35

Sharjah 29 15 80 30

Ajman 28 16 85 30

Umm Al-Quwain 28 16 75 35

Ras Al Khaimah 26 18 70 30

Fujairah 29 19 85 35

Al-Ain 29 15 70 20

Liwa 28 15 85 40

Al-Ruwais 23 19 80 30

Commodity 24 18 85 35

Delma 23 20 80 40

Tunb Kubra 24 19 80 35

Tunb Al Soghir 24 19 80 35

Abu Musa 24 19 80 35





